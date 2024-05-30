Assam: Sonitpur District Consultative Committee held to review performance of banks

Tezpur: A meeting of District Consultative Committee/District Level Review Committee (DCC/DLRC) for the Quarter ending December 2023 and March 2024 for Sonitpur district was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the DC’s Office to review the performance of banks in deposits, advances, CD Ratio and disbursement status of various government schemes.

The meeting which was convened by the Lead Bank Office of Sonitpur also reviewed the progress under the Kisan Credit Card, Education Loan, bank wise disbursement status under NRLM, progress of PMEGP, PMFME and Social Security Scheme of the Government among others. The District Commissioner reiterated the importance of timely settlement of applications and instructed the head of the departments and banks to work in coordination so that the delay and lag in service delivery can be minimized.

DDM NABARD, LDM, Sonitpur, GM DI&CC, District Agriculture Officer, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, Fishery Development Officer, District Coordinators and representatives of all banks under Sonitpur district and Officials of other Sponsoring Government Departments and Agencies were present.

