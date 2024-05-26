Assam: Police seizes 50 kg ganja from Gatanga area in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Acting on specific information, Sonitpur police seized around 50 kg of ganja from the Gatanga area near the Tezpur 4 Corps Headquarters in Sonitpur district on Friday night.

The operation was led by OC Tezpur Police Station, Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah along with IC Bebejia OP SI Diganta Saikia, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha.

Talking to media, Additional SP (Headquarters) Madhurima Das stated that police received secret information about a vehicle attempting to smuggle suspected ganja from Udalguri to Nagaon. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS07Q5288, was spotted on NH 27. In response, police set up a naka checkpoint on National Highway 27 near Balipukhuri Tiniali under Bebejia Police outpost to intercept the vehicle.

Upon seeing the police naka, the driver increased the vehicle speed and drove through the checkpoint without stopping, prompting a high-speed chase. The driver eventually lost control and crashed the vehicle into a tree near the Headquarters of Tezpur 4 Corps on NH 27. Taking advantage of the darkness, the driver managed to flee the scene.

During the operation, the suspected vehicle was severely damaged. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered and seized approximately 50 kg of suspected ganja. The valued of the seized items will be around 25 lakh rupees. Further investigation into the incident is going on.

