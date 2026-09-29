Assam: Sonitpur district marks International Safe Abortion Day 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: On the occasion of International Safe Abortion Day 2026, awareness programmes were organised at the MCH Wings of Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur, under the initiative of the District Health Society, Sonitpur.

The programmes aimed to create awareness among the community about safe abortion, reproductive health, the importance of timely medical care, and the health risks associated with unsafe abortion practices.

During the programmes, participants were sensitised on the importance of seeking abortion-related services from qualified healthcare providers and authorised health facilities. Emphasis was also placed on timely consultation and appropriate medical care to prevent complications associated with unsafe abortion.

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