Tarun Ram Phukan, Gopinath Bordoloi saved Assam during grouping: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) observed the death anniversary of Deshbhakto Tarunram Phukan as ‘Deshbhakti Divas’ in Guwahati today.

Since 2021, the state government has been observing the death anniversary of this renowned freedom fighter as ‘Deshbhakti Divas’.

The programme began with the paying of rich tribute to the Deshbhakto at the Deshbhakto Tarun Ram Phukan Park at Bharalumukh in the city this morning. Prominent among those present at the programme were Commissioner-Secretary (Information and Public Relations) Aruna Rajoria, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and DIPR officials.

The DIPR also held an open session at Janata Bhawan with the participation of Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Aruna Rajoria, I&PR Secretary Arundhati Chakraborty, litterateur Dayanada Pathak, Prof. (Dr.) Prashanta Chakraborty, and the family members of Deshbhakto Tarun Ram Phukan.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Pijush Hazarika threw light on the role of renowned freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan during the struggle for independence of India from Assam.

Hazarika said, “It was legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan who had saved Assam from the Mughals. When the Mughals invaded India, they took one state after another. They had their target fixed to go to Southeast Asia via Assam. However, Lachit Barphukan poured cold water on their plan, which saved Assam and Southeast Asia as well.”

He said, “1930–1940 was a very crucial decade for Assam as the struggle for the independence of India reached its crescendo. In 1935, according to the Government of India Act of the British Parliament, legislative assemblies were formed in the Indian provinces. As part of that exercise, the Assam Legislative Assembly was formed in 1937. The Syed Muhammad Saadulla-led government was formed in Assam. With its Grow More Food Scheme, the Saadulla Government gave rehabilitation to Muslims from East Bengal. That scheme is considered a conspiracy to include Assam in Pakistan. Deshbhakto Tarun Ram Phukan and Gopinath Bordoloi smelled a rat in the conspiracy hatched by Saadulla. The duo stood like walls to foil the conspiracy. Finally, before the independence of India, the Gopinath Bordoloi government took a resolution against the grouping of provinces in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The resolution of the Congress against grouping had the support of some European members and some independent members of the Assembly. During the discussion on the resolution, Muslim League leader Saadulla vehemently opposed the resolution on the floor of the Assembly. However, the bold stand taken by Bordoloi ensured the passage of the resolution. Hadn’t Tarun Ram Phukan and Gopinath Bordoloi taken that bold step against the grouping, Assam would have been on the Pakistani map. The map of Southeast Asia would also have been different. Lachit Barphukan saved Assam from the Mughals, and so did Tarunram Phukan and Gopinath Bordoloi.”

Hazarika said that, born in Bharalumukh in 1877, Guwahati, Tarun Ram Phukan was a meritorious student. He had his graduation from Presidency College in Calcutta and his barrister from a college in London. Despite being highly educated, he swung into the struggle for the independence of India under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. He joined the Indian National Congress in 1920, and he played a key role in the 1926 INC conference at Pandu in Guwahati with the participation of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, and others. Tarun Ram Phukan was associated in the freedom movement until his death in 1939.”

The minister appealed to the young generation to draw inspiration from the academic and political life of the Deshbhakto.

The DIPR distributed the prizes of its essay competition among the students on the life of Deshbhakto Tarun Ram Phukan at the function.

Earlier, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Manabendra Dev Ray, delivered the welcome address in the presence of the family members of Tarun Ram Phukan. On behalf of the family members, Smitakshi Goswami also spoke about the life of Deshbhakto. Aruna Rajoria also spoke on the occasion.

The Deshbhakti Divas were observed in various parts of the state.

