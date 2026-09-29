Assam: Sonitpur district observes World Rabies Day 2026

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TEZPUR: World Rabies Day 2026 was observed across Sonitpur district from September 22 to 28, 2026, through a week-long awareness campaign organised at various Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), tea estate hospitals, and other health institutions, including the district headquarters.

The main district-level programme was organised at the DDRC Hall, Tezpur, under the chairmanship of the Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur, and was attended by doctors and health experts from Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), and the District Nodal Officer, National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP), Sonitpur, along with other health officials and stakeholders. As part of the One Health approach, block-level awareness programmes were conducted in collaboration with the Veterinary Department, including free anti-rabies vaccination drives for animals.

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