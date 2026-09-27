Assam: World Rabies Week observed in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Biswanath, organised a series of block-wise awareness programmes on rabies prevention and control among school students across the district on the occasion of World Rabies Week 2026. The awareness programmes were conducted in the Biswanath, Behali, Chaiduar, and Pub Chaiduar blocks, with the objective of creating awareness among students about rabies, its mode of transmission, preventive measures, and the importance of timely post-exposure treatment.

During the programmes, the Block Veterinary Officers and Rabies Control Nodal Officers interacted with the students and teachers and sensitised them about responsible pet ownership, prevention of dog bites, immediate wound management following an animal bite and the importance of seeking timely medical attention and post-exposure prophylaxis.

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