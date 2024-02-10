Assam: Sonitpur District Organizes Awareness Program on Child Marriage and Substance Abuse

ASSAM: In a serious attempt to tackle social challenges, Sonitpur district in Assam conducted a comprehensive awareness program targeting child marriage and drug abuse.

The event, held at Bhujkhowa Sirajia ME School near Tezpur, was a joint effort of the District Hub for Women Empowerment, Women and Child Development Department and Sonitpur District Executive Committee Led by Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Cheif Executive Officer Karbi Saikia Karan and District Commissioner Kabita Kakoti Konwar, the program was attended by Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Deputy Commissioner of Police, and representatives of various local organisations.

The day-long event began with a seminar on child marriage and drug abuse, which was inaugurated by the district social welfare officer and the principal of the school. Subsequent sessions examined the negative effects of child marriage and drug abuse, and clarified child protection laws and related rights Notably, clinical psychologists and representatives of District Anti-Drug and Alcohol Resource Centre (DACRC) participated, providing insights into the psychological aspects and regulatory framework.

One of the highlights of the event was the inauguration of skilled women and girls in Bhujkhowa village spanning various sectors such as entrepreneurship, education and social service, with emphasis on the theme of women empowerment. Additionally, ‘Xohai’, a documentary maintained by the Department of Women and Child Development, sheds light on the grassroots realities of village life and the vital role of stakeholders in social transformation.

Moreover, interesting activities including open question and answer competition and skit presentation by Accredited Social Health Workers (ASHA) and Anganwadi Workers (AWW) built a multi-faceted approach a it will be used to eradicate child marriage, drug abuse and violence against women and girls. The active participation of students, teachers, religious leaders and community members underscored the collective determination to address these pressing issues.

The program aims not only to create awareness but also to promote community participation and cooperation in line with national campaigns like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which lays out the objective to protect the rights and welfare of the people of Sonitpur district.