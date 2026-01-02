Assam: Sonitpur district reschedules school timings amid severe cold wave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather and in the interest of students' safety and well-being, the District Administration, Sonitpur, has revised the school timings for all government, provincialized, and private schools in the district with immediate effect.

As per the order issued by the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, lower primary schools will now operate from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, upper primary schools from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm, and high and higher secondary schools from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

However, the schedule for the Pre-Final Examinations of Class X and Revisionary Examinations of Class XII will remain unchanged and will be conducted as per the programme already notified by the District Level Examination Committee, Sonitpur.

The revised timings have come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until further orders.

