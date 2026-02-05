Assam: Sonitpur gears up for drug administration drive against lymphatic filariasis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A coordination meeting on the upcoming Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for the elimination of lymphatic filariasis, organized by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Sonitpur, was held on Wednesday at the DC's Conference Hall under the chairmanship of District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das.

The meeting was attended by Rangapara Municipal Board Chairperson Hari Sadhan Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur Dr Biman Sharma, medical officers and representatives of concerned tea garden managements, block development officers, officials of the National Health Mission (NHM), Sonitpur, along with officers from the Health Department and other line departments.

Briefing the meeting, District Vector Borne Disease Consultant (DVBDC), Sonitpur, Baharul Islam, informed that 11 tea gardens under Rangapara had been identified for the MDA campaign, targeting around 1.40 lakh eligible beneficiaries. The campaign will be conducted from February 10 to 19, 2026, with the first three days designated as booth days. This will be followed by house-to-house drug administration throughout the campaign period, carried out by teams comprising ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

It was also informed that all eligible persons above two years of age would be covered under the programme and that DEC tablets should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

The formal inauguration of the MDA campaign will take place on February 10, 2026, at Naharani Tea Estate Hospital, Rangapara.

Addressing the meeting, the district commissioner stressed the need for strong coordination and collective responsibility among all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign to achieve the goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis from the district.

