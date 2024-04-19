Assam: Sonitpur HPC gears up for Lok Sabha Election

Tezpur: The 11-Sonitpur HPC is ready for Lok Sabha Elections. Polling parties and security personnel from Darrang College were dispatched to their respective polling stations on Thursday for the first phase of elections in the Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency.

The 11-Sonitpur HPC seat has a total of 16,32,937 voters who will cast their valuable votes to decide the fate of the candidates on April 19. In Dhekiajuli LAC, there are a total of 2,22,014 voters, out of which 111679 are males and 110331 are female and 4 third gender voters. In Barchalla LAC, total voters are 1,90,133, out of which 95062 are males while 95065 are females and 6 third gender voters.

In Tezpur LAC, total voters are 1,75,511 where 85333 are males while 90172 are females and 7 third gender voters. In Rangapara LAC, total voters are 1,67,158 where 81862 are males while 85290 are females and 6 third gender voters. In Naduar LAC, there are a total of 1,99,431 voters. 99711 are males while 99715 are females and 5 third gender voters. In Biswanath LAC, total voters are 1,86,334. Male voters are 92091 while female voters are 94241 and 2 third gender. In Bihali (SC), total voters are 1,55,757. Male voters are 77620 while female voters are 78136 and one third gender voters. In Gohpur LAC, there are total of 1,72,085 voters. 86641 are males while 85444 are females voters. In Bihpuria, there are total of 1,64,514 voters. 81924 are males while 82588 are females and 2 third gender voters.

“For the smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections all necessary arrangements have been completed, and we are fully equipped to conduct the elections,” District Magistrate and RO Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra said. A total of 1878 polling stations were set up. 150 women polling stations, 11 model polling stations, 3 PwD polling stations and 9 youth polling stations were set up. Approximately 5000 polling personnel will be deployed across 1878 polling stations, with over 10,000 personnel engaged in polling for the 11-Sonitpur HPC seat.

