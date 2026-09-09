Assam: Sonitpur Man Missing Since September 7, Family Appeals for Public Help

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Bishwaraj Tiwari, son of Ganusingh Tiwari, a resident of Kachubil, Berajan, under Chariduwar police station of Sonitpur district, has been missing since September 7 morning from his home. According to family sources, the 54-year-old Bishwaraj Tiwari went out on Monday morning and didn’t return. The family members tried to locate him, but in vain. Anyone finding any information about Bishwaraj Tiwari is requested to contact Chariduwar police or the family members at 7002646192 or 6003606562.

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