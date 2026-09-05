Assam: Golaghat youth Anurag Gogoi working in Arunachal Pradesh goes missing

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Anurag Gogoi (21 years), a youth from Bahupathar village in Badulipar of Golaghat district, has been missing since August 29.

The youth, who was working under a contractor in Arunachal Pradesh, went missing while travelling home by bus from his workplace on August 29. The bus driver reportedly said that Anurag had got down at the Paltan Bazar bus stand in Guwahati at around 4 am on August 30. However, the family has not been able to trace him or obtain any information about his whereabouts so far. The family has appealed to anyone who may have any information about Anurag to contact them at 8812917310.

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