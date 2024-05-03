Assam: Sonitpur Police Conduct Successful Operation, Apprehend Three and Seize Illegal Arms

GUWAHATI: Sonitpur Police showcased noteworthy law enforcement prowess achieving a significant breakthrough. They managed to apprehend three individuals. Illicit arms and ammunition were also recovered. This was during an operation executed meticulously.

The operation was led by Additional SP (Crime), Moushumi Kalita. It commenced during the early hours at a location known as Muslim Chapori. Muslim Chapori is situated on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra.

After receiving credible intelligence, Sonitpur Police acted swiftly. The operation was set into motion. Emphasis was placed on curbing illegal activities in the region. The success of the operation highlights the efficiency of law enforcement agencies. They demonstrate tremendous devotion.

Their dedication to public safety is an essential aspect. It plays a defining role. Upholding the rule of law is of paramount importance. This is a principle they also assign great value.

The operation resulted in the identification of three individuals. Subsequently they were apprehended. This was due to the policing body's relentless pursuit. The captured individuals are Saidul Islam (35), Anarul Hussain (32) and Hibjur Rahman (24). All arrested hail from Muslim Chapori. This is a location that lies under the command of Thelamara Police Station.

After the successful capture of suspects Sonitpur Police found a pistol. They also recovered two rounds of ammunition. This was seized from the detainees' possession. The seizure is of significance. It damages the operations of illegal arms trade. Concurrently, it demonstrates the police's commitment to fighting crime.

The beginning stage of the operation has wrapped up. This involved the detainment of suspects and seizure of illegal arms. Yet this is significant. Sonitpur Police stress that their investigation persists. They have expressed determination, suggesting their intent to dig deeper. Their goal? To reveal hidden connections for justice service.

Sonitpur Police continue to portray a serene demeanor. However, they refrain from publicizing more data. This is happening amidst current investigation. This carefully considered step highlights their professionalism. Also, it displays their commitment to address delicate issues with paramount care and diligence.