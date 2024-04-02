Assam: Sonitpur Police recovers stolen car from Dimapur in Nagaland

Tezpur: Regarding the theft of a departmental vehicle belonging to an ADC of Sonitpur, under the supervision of Madhurima Das, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur (Headquarters) a team of Tezpur Police station led by OC, Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbarua, and IO, SI Rahul Bora successfully recovered the stolen Bolero from Dimapur in Nagaland. An FIR was filed on March, 2024, and a case has been registered under Tezpur PS Case No 148/2024 U/S 379 IPC.

One individual involved in the case, namely Sohidul Islam, son of Habibur Rahman resident of 2 no Rangagara under Dhekiajuli Police station in Sonitpur district was apprehended in Dhekiajuli, and the vehicle was recovered from Thaheku Village, Dimapur in Nagaland.

