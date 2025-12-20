Assam: Sonitpur police seize suspected fake gold in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Acting on specific intelligence, Sonitpur police detained a vehicle near Bhojkhowa Chapori under Borghat outpost of Tezpur Sadar police station on Friday. During the operation, the vehicle owner and a passenger were apprehended.

Based on leads provided by the detained persons, police recovered suspected fake gold biscuits (boat-shaped) concealed inside the vehicle’s gearbox and rear door. During the operation, police seized one white Bolero Neo vehicle without a registration number plate, 33 suspected fake gold biscuits (boat-shaped) weighing a total of 50.400 kg, two mobile handsets, one Aadhaar card, and one voter identity card. The apprehended persons have been identified as Mafidul Alam (24 years), son of Ataur Rahman of Gohaindoloni under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district, and Mirzanul Haque (23 years), son of Sirajul Haque of No. 3 Ahmedpur under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district. Further investigation is underway.

