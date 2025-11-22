Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Felicitates Meritorious Students in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council organised a special felicitation programme in Dibrugarh to honour meritorious students under the Shubha Baruah Academic Excellence and Gyan Bikash schemes for 2025. The event was held at the auditorium of Auniati Satra’s Dibrugarh branch, where successful students from nine districts of the state were recognised for their achievements.
A total of 2,125 students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations with first division were presented with the Shubha Baruah Academic Award. Another 2,025 students who secured second and third divisions received refreshments and encouragement under the Gyan Bikash Yojana. In all, more than 4,000 students were honoured during the programme.
Khanindra Sonowal, Executive Member in charge of Education of the Council, delivered the welcome address. Professor Pallavi Deka Buzarboruah of the Assamese Department, Dibrugarh University, attended as the chief guest and handed over the awards to the meritorious students.
The Council informed that over ₹2 crore had been allocated for the awards and benefits distributed to the students this year. Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Sonowal, along with several Executive Members, General Council Members and distinguished personalities of Dibrugarh, were present on the occasion.
A large number of students from the Sonowal Kachari community across all districts of Assam took part in the ceremony, along with many community members. The programme aimed to inspire young learners and encourage them to pursue higher academic goals with confidence.