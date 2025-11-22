Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Felicitates Meritorious Students in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council organised a special felicitation programme in Dibrugarh to honour meritorious students under the Shubha Baruah Academic Excellence and Gyan Bikash schemes for 2025. The event was held at the auditorium of Auniati Satra’s Dibrugarh branch, where successful students from nine districts of the state were recognised for their achievements.

A total of 2,125 students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations with first division were presented with the Shubha Baruah Academic Award. Another 2,025 students who secured second and third divisions received refreshments and encouragement under the Gyan Bikash Yojana. In all, more than 4,000 students were honoured during the programme.