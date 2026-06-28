Assam: Sonpur locals demand immediate anti-drug crackdown

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Residents of Sonpur in Assam’s Nalbari district have united against the resurgence of drug trafficking, urging the police and the state government to take immediate and stringent action to curb the growing menace. They said Sonpur, once notorious as a drug hub, had become largely drug-free due to sustained efforts by local youths. However, anti-social elements and local criminals are now allegedly attempting to revive illegal drug activities, threatening the area’s peace and social identity.

People from all sections of society, including youths, senior citizens, and social activists, have expressed concern over the situation and called for urgent intervention before it worsens. Residents alleged that drug peddlers are openly operating in the locality, luring many young people into substance abuse. They also claimed the renewed drug trade has contributed to a rise in thefts, anti-social activities, and law-and-order problems, creating insecurity among the public.

The residents demanded regular anti-drug operations in Sonpur and adjoining areas, along with strict legal action against drug traffickers, addicts involved in criminal activities, and other offenders. They stressed that timely police action could significantly help control the situation.

At the same time, they emphasized that law enforcement alone cannot eliminate the drug problem. They called for active participation from parents, educational institutions, social organizations, and the wider community to spread awareness and prevent youth from falling into addiction. The residents have also appealed to Nalbari MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to personally intervene and ensure effective measures are taken to curb the growing drug menace.

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