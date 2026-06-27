Guwahati Police Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: One Arrested With 14 Kg Ganja In Basistha

Guwahati: In line with the state's ongoing zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, Guwahati Police have intercepted a significant drug shipment, arresting an alleged peddler with 14 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) in the Basistha area.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding an active transit route, a specialised team from the Basistha Police Station carried out a swift anti-drug operation. The raid resulted in the interception of the suspect and the immediate recovery of the commercial-grade contraband, packaged securely for local distribution within the city.

The apprehended individual, whose identity is being withheld pending further procedural inquiry, is suspected of functioning as a key distributor for an interstate drug network supplying the capital's local peddlers. Along with the illicit narcotics, law enforcement officers also confiscated communication devices used to coordinate the drop-offs.

A formal case under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Senior police officials confirmed that custodial interrogation is underway to map out the supply chain, track down the financial handlers, and locate the primary source of the shipment.