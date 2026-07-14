Assam: Sootea Mourns Akhil Borah, Veteran Headmaster and Cultural Leader, Dies at 86

Akhil Borah, retired headmaster of Normal Practicing School located at LB Road, Sootea and a resident of Udaypur, Sootea, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at GMC&H on Sunday. He was 86 years old. Late Borah was closely associated with many socio-cultural, educational, and literary organisations of the greater Sootea area. Representatives of various organisations paid homage before the last rites were performed on Sunday. He leaves behind his son, two daughters, daughter-in-law, and other relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the Sootea area.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man dies after alleged assault in Bhootnath