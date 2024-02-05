Assam: South Salmara Mankachar District Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Encroachments

SOUTH SALMARA: The South Salmara Mankachar district administration recently undertook an operation, resulting in the eviction of several illegal shops in front of the DC office in Hatsingimari. Approximately 45 shops received eviction notices from the local Revenue Circle, marking a significant step towards restoring public land to its intended purpose.

The eviction process unfolded with the removal of several establishments, aiming to restore the designated government space. The move aimed to free up valuable government property that had been encroached upon over time.

However, shopkeepers affected by the eviction have raised their voices in response. Seeking a solution to their displacement, they have collectively demanded that the district administration allocate a designated vending zone to accommodate their businesses. The plea for a vending zone reflects the shopkeepers' desire for a fair and practical resolution that considers their livelihoods while still upholding the rule of law.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts of the district administration to curb illegal encroachments and maintain the sanctity of government land. As the eviction sparks a dialogue between the administration and the affected shopkeepers, the broader community watches closely, anticipating a balanced resolution that addresses both the concerns of the authorities and the livelihoods of those impacted by the enforcement action.