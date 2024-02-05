Assam: Protests Erupt in Hatsingimari Against the Decision on Medium of Instruction of Maths and Science

HATSINGIMARI: Students unite in Hatsingimari as the All Assam Students' Union and South Salmara Mankachar District Unit of All Assam Students Union lead demonstrations against the Assam Cabinet's recent decision to shift the medium of instruction of Mathematics and Science from Assamese to English medium. The move is viewed as a threat to the Assamese language, prompting widespread condemnation from the AASU. The union vows to intensify protests across the state if the government persists with this policy, warning of a massive agitation program.

The protests were led by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and the South Salmara Mankachar District Unit of All Assam Students Union. The uproar was in response to the Assam Cabinet's recent decision to transition the teaching of Mathematics and Science from Assamese to English medium, a move that has ignited concerns about the potential erosion of the Assamese language among students.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has vehemently opposed this government policy, condemning it as a threat to the linguistic fabric of the region. Across Assam, AASU has led the protests, urging the government to reconsider its stance. The union contends that such a shift could marginalize the Assamese language and hinder the educational experience for students who may face challenges adapting to English instruction.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, protesters in Hatsingimari rallied against what they perceived as a disregard for linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. The demonstrators comprised largely of students, underscored the importance of preserving the Assamese language as an integral part of their identity. AASU has issued a stern warning to the government, asserting that if the policy persists, they will escalate their protests into a massive agitation program.