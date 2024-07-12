Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary Acknowledges Road Crisis at Naokata Meeting, Urges Local Support for Repairs

GORESWAR: Assam Legislative Assembly speaker, Biswajit Daimary, has initiated efforts to repair and renovate the Chariali-Goreswar-Bangalipara with work commencing on Wednesday. In this connection, a public meeting was organized at Naokata main chowk on Wednesday.

Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, addressed a well-attended gathering and acknowledged the poor condition of the Chariali-Goreswar-Bangalipara road. He stated that a significant portion of the road had deteriorated, causing major communication challenges for the people residing in the area from Baihata Chariali to Bangalipara, including Goreswar town. The commuters have expressed frustration over the inaction in addressing the public’s concerns, as the knee-deep potholes have left them facing inconvenience and danger while commuting. The speaker informed the gathering that the poor state of the road has already resulted in many fatal accidents, and the common people have voiced their distressed over the harrowing situation.

The speaker told the commuters in the meeting that a large part of the road had already been sanctioned for repairing and renovation from Baihata Chariali to Maharipara. Though the portion had left out to sanction, the contractor has come forward to make it motorable from Maharipara to Bangalipara of the road. He also urged the local people to extend their helping hands to the contractor in repairing of the road.

The executive member of the BTC, Dharma Narayan Das, nominated MCLA Hemanta Rabha, SDO and JE of PWD department, leaders of the BJP and UPPL, senior citizens of the locality were present in the meeting held on Wednesday.

