Dhubri Red Cross Distributes 165 Tarpaulins to Flood-Affected Communities

DHUBRI: Dhubri District Branch of Indian Red Cross Society distributed 165 tarpaulins among the flood-affected poverty stricken people living in low lying areas and reeling under water in Dhubri and it’s outskirts on Wednesday.

Distribution of tarpaulins programme held in the Queen Victoria Park of Dhubri town wherein Dhubri Additional District Commissioner Pranjal Das, in-charge of health department, chairman of Dhubri district Branch of Indian Red Cross Society Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, vice-chairman Udayan Chakraborty and convenor of district Youth Wing of Red Cross Society, Rajib Sarma attended and gave away the tarpaulins among prelisted people.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranjal Das lauded the timely action of the Red Cross Society by distributing the tarpaulins among the most needy. Chairman of Dhubri district Red Cross Society Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, in his brief speech said that there were a lot of works left to be done during this flood, but they would go all out to render more humanitarian services as soon as fresh consignment of relief material reaches to them from Assam State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society.

