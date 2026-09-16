Assam Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass joins 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday participated in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The conference was organised by the Parliament of South Africa and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) South Africa Branch. The theme of the conference was “Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership”. The conference began on September 13 and brought together Speakers of legislatures from 56 countries.

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