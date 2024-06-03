Assam: Spear Corps holds training on flood relief operations in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The troops of the Spear Corps organized a comprehensive joint training for flood relief operations in Tinsukia. The training was conducted with the primary aim of ensuring preparedness and synergy between the responders of the Indian Army and the civil administration.

The training was conducted over a span of two days when the Flood Relief Column of the Indian Army, along with affiliated detachments and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), rehearsed drills meticulously designed to simulate realistic scenarios during floods to include rescue operations, evacuation procedures, and emergency medical assistance.

The training event culminated with the rehearsal of contingencies designed to test and improve the readiness and response time of both military and civil agencies. This joint training between the Indian Army and state agencies exemplifies the commitment of the Indian Army to swift, coordinated action to safeguard lives during the impending flood situation in upper Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Flood Situation Worsens in Nagaon District, Over 100 Villages Affected (sentinelassam.com)