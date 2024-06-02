Assam: Flood Situation Worsens in Nagaon District, Over 100 Villages Affected

NAGAON: The flood situation in Nagaon district is still grim. Although the water level of the Kopili river has been slightly reduced, the water level of Nishari river at Kampur areas has been increased and the overflowing water of Nishari river inundated over fifty villages including Niz Kathiatoli, Tetelisara, Naambor Lalunggaon, Majorati, Bhalbhalia and the flood victims have been already shifted to the temporary shelter or relief camps set up by the district administration here.

According to reports, the overflowing water of the Nishari River has now flooded an additional 50 villages under the Kampur revenue circle as of the time this report was filed, following the submersion of over 100 villages under the Kampur and Raha revenue circles by the overflowing water of the Kopili and Borpani rivers. As per a report, the Kampur - Kathiatoli connecting PWD road has been inundated by flood water for which the road connection between Kampur - Kathiatoli has been disrupted today.

The district administration and district disaster management authority has already set up several relief camps at the flood hit areas under Kampur as well as Raha revenue circles and also deployed special rescue and SDRF teams. Besides, the administration immediately initiated the distribution of water bottles, food items like rice, pulses and medicine among the flood victims. Simultaneously, the administration also distributed animal food among the people for feeding their domestic animals here.

Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah along with a special team from district administration rushed to a relief camp setup at Rangolu HS School today and reviewed the situation as well as inspected all the facilities ensured by the line departments concerned. Shah also interacted with the inmates of the relief camp.

