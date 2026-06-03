Assam: Special Chief Secretary Reviews Human-Elephant Conflict Situation in Kamrup

CORRESPONDENTS

AZARA/RANGIA: In the wake of growing concern over human-elephant conflict in parts of Kamrup district, a stakeholder meeting was held at Kamrup District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon on Monday to review the prevailing situation in the Palasbari and Boko-Chaygaon co-district areas.

The meeting was chaired by MK Yadava, Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, in the presence of Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and senior officials from the district administration, Forest Department, and other departments.

Welcoming the participants, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra expressed concern over the increasing incidents of human-elephant conflict and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to minimise loss of human lives and damage to property. He informed that proposals for the installation of solar fencing and construction of watch towers in vulnerable areas are being planned to strengthen preventive measures and improve monitoring of elephant movement.

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