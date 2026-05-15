Boko-Chaygaon MLA Inspects Border Areas, Flags Health, Erosion and Road Connectivity Issues

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Newly elected Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh on Thursday undertook an extensive visit to several Assam-Meghalaya border regions to assess local issues and interact with residents.

During the daylong programme, Mesh was accompanied by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chairman Sonaram Rabha, Executive Member Sumit Rabha, Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner (CDC) Priyanshu Bhardwaj, along with several officials and prominent citizens.

At Lalmatia, the MLA inspected the partially functioning Model Hospital, where health workers and locals highlighted the urgent need for doctors and staff appointments. Later, Mesh visited Hahim, where the erosion caused by the Hahim river has severely affected livelihoods, farmland, and homes for years. Expressing concern, he discussed possible permanent solutions with the Water Resources Department and urged immediate measures to curb the erosion.

The MLA also toured the Lampi area, inspecting schools where villagers demanded adequate teacher appointments and infrastructure upgrades. At the Lampi health centre, residents informed him that medical staff visit only once a week, forcing patients to travel nearly 40 km to Boko Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Road connectivity issues dominated discussions as well. Officials apprised Mesur that repair work on the road to Upper Lampi had stalled due to obstruction from a section of neighbouring Meghalaya residents, despite no official restrictions from the Meghalaya Government. Contractors reported that Meghalaya police had withheld written clearance, halting construction. Mesh assured that necessary steps would be taken to resume the repair work at the earliest.

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