Assam: Special Court Denies APSC Scam SIT Report, Demands Fresh Investigation

GUWAHATI: The Special Judge’s Court has disrupted the investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam by rejecting the report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and instructing that a new inquiry be conducted.

Additionally, the court has mandated the removal of Pratik Thube, the investigating officer, from the SIT.

This follows after a commission led by Justice (Retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma accused around 50 officers of obtaining jobs unfairly in the 2013 and 2014 Combined Competitive Examinations (CEE) conducted by APSC.

The Sharma Commission report, delayed by the Assam government for a long time, eventually prompted the establishment of the SIT.