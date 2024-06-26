Assam: Violent Protests Erupt after Woman & Lover Murder Husband in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, protests erupt in Tihu area of Assam after an incident of woman and her lover allegedly killing her husband in Guwahati came into light.
As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Ditumoni Haloi, who hailed from Tihu area in Nalbari district of Assam.
Ditumoni with his wife Hiramoni Haloi was residing in Kahilipara area in Guwahati at a rented place. Reports say that the couple had been constantly fighting since they got married.
Meanwhile, the deceased was posted in Manipur for his job and was in Guwahati for vacation. Sources informed that Ditumoni came home to Kahilipara without telling his wife.
According to the family members, Ditumoni found his wife with another man when he got home, catching them red-handed. This unexpected situation led to a furious fight between the three of them.
During the fight, the woman and her lover allegedly strangled Ditumoni to death. They then took his body to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
After the incident, the police arrested the woman, but her lover is still missing, and the police are searching for him. According to the report, the man involved in the affair with Hiramoni is Arup Das, who also lives in Tihu, Nalbari district.
Shocked by the incident, the locals of Tihu held a rally and protested in front of Arup Das's house, demanding an immediate investigation and punishment for those involved. The local police had to rush to the scene to control the situation.
Earlier, a drug-addict Padopani Brahma (36) killed his mother, Parbati Brahma (78) at their Mwiderkhoro residence, ward No. 8 in Kokrajhar town on Monday evening.
The family members of Parbati Brahma demanded that the police must take stringent action for complete crackdown on networking of drug mafia and suppliers.
As Padopani Brahma is a drug-addict youth, the unfortunate incident happened when her mother refused to give him money to purchase drugs as his demand.
Padopani Brahma is the second son of a retired principal of Kokrajhar Government College Prof. Nagen Brahma. Padopani’s elder brother is the Executive Engineer (SDO) of PWD department.
