Assam: Violent Protests Erupt after Woman & Lover Murder Husband in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, protests erupt in Tihu area of Assam after an incident of woman and her lover allegedly killing her husband in Guwahati came into light.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Ditumoni Haloi, who hailed from Tihu area in Nalbari district of Assam.

Ditumoni with his wife Hiramoni Haloi was residing in Kahilipara area in Guwahati at a rented place. Reports say that the couple had been constantly fighting since they got married.