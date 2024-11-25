Assam: Special DGP Harmeet Singh Visits Murder Site in Garajan Area

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam police special DGP, Harmeet Singh, visited the site of the brutal murder of four persons, including three members of a family, in the Garajan area in the district here. While speaking to the local media persons here, Singh stated that the incident was horrific and very disturbing, and such incidents should not take place in a society. I have got some clues, but I won’t disclose all those at this stage, Singh added further. Regarding the delay in the investigation, Singh assured that the police would not take the matter lightly and would take necessary action after the investigation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the area, with locals demanding swift action and questioning the delay in the investigation.

Meanwhile, locals urged the state’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to direct the DGP to ensure a speedy investigation into the gruesome murder, sources said.

Also Read: Assam: Two Murdered at Molapatti Area in Nagaon