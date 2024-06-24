Assam: Special session of the silver jubilee of Golaghat Press Club held

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Special session of the silver jubilee of Golaghat Press Club, a united leading organization of journalists and writers, was held on Sunday with a day-long programme. The Golaghat Press Club had conferred several awards this time in line with the silver jubilee session.

On Sunday special session was held where altogether 12 noted personalities of Golaghat district given award. Earlier the open session programme started with flag hosting by the Golaghat Press club president Devajit Phukan following the smriti tarpan by press club secretary in charge Prabin Kumar Das and noted journalist Jaydeep Gupta. The representative meet was held under the president ship of GPC president Devajit Phukan. In this meeting a new body was form with Devajit Phukan as president, Prabin Kumar Das as general secretary, Diganta Bhuyan as working president including one hundred eleven members.

In the open session held at Golaghat municipal board office conference hall the 'Lifetime Achievement Award for Journalism' presented to Bubul Dutta, a veteran journalist and president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists' Association. It is to be noted that he has served the news for several decades since 1983 and is still actively engaged in journalism. The 'Investigative Journalism Award' was given to Mushtaque Hussain, special correspondent of Pratidin Times and Assamese Pratidin newspaper in Golaghat. In the same way, eight journalists of the district had been given special awards for active journalism. They are Dipen Kumar Bora, senior journalist of Assamese Pratidin's Sarupathar, Diganta Kumar Bora, senior journalist of Golaghat Sadar of Assamese Khabar and Nimiya Barta, Ranjit Rajak, senior journalist from Kaziranga, News Live, Pankaj Hazarika, senior journalist of Golaghat Sadar of N.B. News, Bijoy Hazarika journalist from Dergaon in ND-24.

Popular singer Achurjya Borpatra Gohain was given the 'Sangeet Madhuriya Award', eminent social worker, working president of All Assam Motor Transport Association Purna Rajkhowa be awarded as active social worker award and eminent sports organizer, former international level sports player, General Secretary of Golaghat District Sports Association Sanjeev Handique conferred the award of the sports organizer. In the meeting several organizations' leaders participated and felicitated awardees.

