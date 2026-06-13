Assam: Special Training Camp Held in Biswanath for Successful Implementation of ‘Krishi Mapper’

Biswanath: With the objective of accelerating digital transformation in the agriculture sector, a special training programme on the successful implementation of the ‘Krishi Mapper’ process was organized today at the Training Hall of the State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development, Biswanath, under the initiative of the Biswanath District Agriculture Department.

The camp, conducted under the supervision of District Agriculture Officer Baneswar Bey, was attended by Papori Sarma, from the Directorate of Agriculture, Assam, as the chief resource person. During the training, besides explaining the concept of ‘Krishi Mapper’, its importance, and methods of accurate data collection, Sarma imparted detailed training to all officers and staff on the procedure for mapping crops in the Krishi Mapper app.

‘Krishi Mapper’, launched under the joint supervision of the Central and State Governments, is a national project for preparing digital maps of agricultural land. Through this, accurate crop data, land use information, and targeted implementation of schemes will be possible.

At the event, a review of the ongoing farmer registration process in the district was also held. The District Agriculture Officer directed that the registration process be further accelerated so that no eligible farmer is left out of registration.

Present at today’s training were Biswanath Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Sonmoni Saikia, Gohpur Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Sarangapani Keot, and Agriculture Development Officers, along with Media Expert Kristi Bora, Programme Officer Divyashree Saikia, Agriculture Extension Assistants, and Block Technology Managers (BTM) and Assistant Technology Managers (ATM) of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), along with a large number of officers and staff of the District Agriculture Department.

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