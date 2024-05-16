Assam: Specially-abled man from Kahibari village in Baksa district appeals for government aid

PATHSALA: A physically disabled man and his mother, who is widowed, are facing hardships in trying to obtain basic requirements. The cessation of the Rs 1000 government support that the family was previously receiving exacerbated their hardship and made their financial condition worse. His name is Lepa Minz who hails from Kahibari village in Baksa district.

Their appeals to local public representatives have fallen into deaf ears, following which they have turned to the media in a desperate plea for assistance from the authorities. Meanwhile, to sustain themselves, the family has resorted to crafting bamboo products and selling them in the local market.

“Earlier, I used to get Rs 1000 from the government, but now that has stopped,” Lepa, who has honed his skills in this trade for over a decade, lamented. “I am surviving on whatever I earn selling bamboo materials.”

Also Read: Assam: Padma Shri Birubala Rabha remembered at THB College, Jamugurihat

Also Watch: