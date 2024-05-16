Assam: Padma Shri Birubala Rabha remembered at THB College, Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: A condolence meeting on the demise of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha was organized by Department of Zoology, THB College, Jamugurihat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, Senior Assistant Prof of the college. Dr Anju Chhetry, vice principal of the college lit up an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Birubala Rabha. Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, a Sahitya Akademi Translation Award 2021 winner delivered a lecture on the life and works of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha. Prof. Manisha Das delivered the aim of the meeting while Prof. Tusharika Bora anchored the programme. Dr Tulshi Upadhyaya and other faculty members along with students of the college attended the condolence meeting. At the end of the programme, one minute silence was observed.

Also Read: Assam: Fight between 2 students turns into commual clash in Barpeta district

Also Watch: