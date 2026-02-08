Assam: Speeding dumper kills child on Numaligarh highway

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of high-speed dumpers on highways has been steadily increasing. Recently, dumpers have emerged as one of the major causes of the rising number of road accidents on the Numaligarh Highway. Early this morning, a tragic incident occurred in Bihara under Bokakhat due to a high-speed dumper.

On National Highway 37 at Bihara, a sand-laden dumper bearing registration number AS 05 AC 7145 struck a small child who was on his way to an Anganwadi centre, killing him on the spot. The child was accompanied by a parent when the dumper ran over him. Local residents managed to detain the dumper, but the driver and helper fled the scene. The deceased has been identified as Biraj Munda, son of Bijoy Munda, a resident of the 12 No. residential area of Bihara Tea Estate. Following the incident, local people became agitated, and the situation grew tense. Later, police from the Bokakhat Traffic Branch arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Also read: Guwahati: Dumper hits motorcycle, kills one person