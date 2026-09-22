Assam: SPIC MACAY Dibrugarh Chapter to host Western classical music series

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DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Chapter of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) will organise a two-day Western classical music series across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia on September 29 and 30, featuring internationally acclaimed pianist and conductor Nise Meruno along with the Tetso College Ensemble from Nagaland.

The programme marks the first time that the Dibrugarh Chapter is hosting a Western classical music series. Organisers said that the programme aims to bring students and music lovers together through a blend of Western classical and Naga folk-fusion music.

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