Assam: Spiritual fervour marks 12th Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The 12th Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav commenced on Thursday amid an atmosphere of devotion, tradition, and spirituality at the Jagannath Cultural Complex, Shrikhetra, Khanikar in Dibrugarh. The festival, organised by the Jagannath Cultural Trust, Dibrugarh, was inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who attended the programme as the chief guest.

Following the traditional rituals and prayers, the governor ceremonially flagged off the Rath Yatra by pulling the sacred chariot. The temple premises reverberated with chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and the sound of conch shells and devotional bhajans, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Among those present were Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, the President of the Jagannath Cultural Trust, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, along with several dignitaries, prominent members of society, and thousands of devotees.

On the occasion, Governor Acharya extended his greetings to the devotees and prayed for peace, harmony, brotherhood, and prosperity in society.

The sacred Rath Yatra commenced at 2 pm from the Jagannath Cultural Complex at Khanikar and proceeded towards Auniati Satra, Kacharbari. Thousands of devotees from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji districts participated in the grand procession.

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