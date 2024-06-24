Assam: Sports and Youth Welfare to hold Inter-school football in Hojai in July

A Correspondent

HOJAI: Under the aegis of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, an inter-school football competition will be organised in the first week of July in the Hojai district. These competitions will be held in three categories, viz., for boys under 15 Pilik Chowdhury Memorial, for boys under 17 Dewkon Memorial, and for girls under 17 Nripendra Narayan Singha Memorial inter-district school football competition.

As per the information provided by Janasanyog, Hojai, on Saturday, District Sports Officer Deepraj Sonowal has informed that only school students under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) can participate in this competition. Students interested in participating in these competitions are required to apply their names through the headmaster (principal) of their respective school to the office of the Hojai District Sports Officer by June 29. For more information about these competitions, one can contact 9101167454 or 9706799932.

