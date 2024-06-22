All India Football Federation (AIFF) hosts Women’s Football Strategy Workshop

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) hosted the Women's Football Strategy Workshop, conducted by FIFA expert, Simon Toselli, as a part of the FIFA Women's Development Programme on Friday.

Members from state associations, IWL clubs, and guests from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the United Nations, UNESCO, and UNICEF, along with AIFF Vice President N.A. Haris, AIFF Acting General Secretary M. Satyanaranan, AIFF Women's Committee Chairperson Valanka Alemao and Women's Committee members Shabana Rabbani, Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati, Chitra Gangadharan and Thongam Tababi Devi, attended the workshop to discuss various strategies and planning for the development of women’s football in India and formulate the Women's Football Strategy for the next five to six years.

“Whatever we try to do in women’s football, it should bring good results. And to achieve this, we need to focus more. To bring focus, we need to be more disciplined. Football has developed well in India in the last few years, especially in women’s football. Our President Kalyan Chaubey and the Acting Secretary General, M. Satyanarayan are working hard in this aspect. I am confident that women’s football can do much better at a faster pace,” said AIFF Vice President, NA Haris, said.

The objective of the Women's Football Strategy Workshop is to plan to advance Indian Women’s Football towards a consistent and reflective sporting fabric for the country and build a robust structure through maximum participation at the grassroots.

AIFF Acting General Secretary M. Satyanarayan said, "We had a very positive workshop and we're also happy to have representatives from the UN, UNICEF, and UNESCO here. It was a fruitful day with not just club and state representatives and other stakeholders, but referees as well. We've seen an upsurge in the number of girls playing football thanks to the Khelo India Leagues. This strategy comes at an appropriate time, there's nothing better than making a plan and working towards that.

It was a combined effort from all stakeholders who gathered to form a holistic approach towards football development to build a successful Women’s National Team. The ultimate goal is to qualify for the 11th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2031 on merit. IANS

