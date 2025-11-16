Assam: SPP College observes 56th foundation day in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College, one the premier higher educational institute in greater Namti area in Sivasagar district observed its 56th foundation day on Friday with a day long programme. The programme started with hoisting of flag by Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath, principal of the college. Later, Safiyur Rahman, retired headmaster of Namti Chariali Girls High School, college vice principal Binita Tamuli and Bijayanta Borah, elder son of Durgadhar Borah performed the smrtitarpan function in fond memory of the college founder Principal Durgadhar Bora. Thereafter, Durgadhar Bora Memorial Lecture was held at college conference hall under the chairmanship of Tulashi Senchuwa, president of the college administrative committee. The lecture was delivered by Dr Madhurjya Mandita Baruah, eminent writer and Registrar, Auniati University. In the function a book titled “Politics of Identity: Nationalism and Belongingness” published by the college and edited by Dr. Shahiuz Zaman Ahmed, professor and head department of history was unveiled by Dr. Shadique Hussain, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Dibrugarh University. In the function a felicitation programme was where Dr. Bidyut Bikash Baruah, Librarian of the College was felicitated by college fraternity for receiving Ph.D degree, Dr. Papu Kumar Ngate, Programme Officer, National Service Scheme (NSS) for receiving Assam state government award, Dr. Mousumi Rekha Khaund for receiving Jorhat Literature Award-2025 and Anita Ranghangpi for receiving National Student Award and Neha Kar was honoured for being promoted to the rank of Sub-Lieutenant of the Navy and for enjoying limited leave.

Also Read: International Lecture on 'Mental Health and Holistic Development' at Swahid Peoli Phukan College Features Dr. Daisy Lekharu