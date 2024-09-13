International Lecture on 'Mental Health and Holistic Development' at Swahid Peoli Phukan College Features Dr. Daisy Lekharu

SIVASAGAR: With a view to raise awareness on mental health and its impact on personal and professional growth, an international lecture on “Mental Health and Holistic Development” was delivered at Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti, Sivasagar, organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college on Wednesday. The event featured Dr Daisy Lekharu, a public health expert and life transformation coach from Geneva, Switzerland, as the keynote speaker.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by the college’s principal, Dr Dhrubajyoti Nath. Dr Biman Chandra Borah, head of the Education department and coordinator of the IQAC, was the event’s convener. Dr Umakanta Hazarika, head of the Political Science department, introduced Dr Lekharu, outlining her professional achievements and contributions.

During the lecture, Dr Lekharu provided in-depth insights into how mental health is intricately linked with various facets of human life. She shared valuable strategies for leading a fulfilling life, emphasizing that physical exercise, meditation, mental exercises, and proper dietary habits are key to maintaining overall health. She further highlighted the importance of societal and workplace environments in promoting mental well-being. The event saw active participation from both students and faculty, with over 300 attendees present.

