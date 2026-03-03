Assam: Squirrel infestation wreaks havoc on crops in Doomdooma villages

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Villagers on the outskirts of Kakapather are facing increasing distress as a growing population of squirrels continues to destroy crops and food stocks, severely affecting the rural economy.

Residents of Chengelijan, Chengeli Majgaon, and Chengeli Nolakon alleged that repeated attacks by groups of squirrels have devastated paddy stored in granaries, as well as betel nut, coconut, lemon, and other fruits and crops, pushing many families toward financial hardship.

For most rural households, limited agricultural land or kitchen gardens serve as the primary source of livelihood. Farmers rely on cultivation and the sale of produce to sustain their families. However, over the past few years, persistent destruction caused by squirrels in cultivation areas has left farmers frustrated and anxious.

The villagers reported that the animals not only damage standing crops but also uproot saplings and young plants. In Chengelijan in particular, squirrels have been targeting betel nut trees and fruit-bearing plants, often destroying them within minutes.

“Young shoots of lemon, tender betel nuts, coconuts, and even paddy stored in granaries are being destroyed. The situation is worsening by the day,” said local youth Satyabrata Chutia.

Chengelijan is known for its significant production of betel nut, a vital component of the local economy. Many villagers depend on the sale of ripe betel nuts for their livelihood, while some preserve the produce in soil to sell later when market prices rise. With betel nut fetching good prices in recent years, the destruction caused by squirrels has dealt a heavy blow to household incomes.

Villagers fear that unless effective measures are taken to control the growing squirrel population, the agrarian economy of the Chengelijan region could face severe long-term damage.

Affected residents have urged authorities to intervene promptly and implement measures to mitigate the crisis.

