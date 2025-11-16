Assam: Sri Krishna Nrityanustan held at Samar Dalani in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 4th year Sri Krishna Nrityanustan convened by Jarnapani LP School in association with the Dakhin Samar Salani VDC and the general public of the area was held in the school premises on the auspicious occasion of children’s day. The Krishna Nrityanustan was directed by the headmaster of the school Sonit Barmudoi, senior teacher Samsul Haque and Mamani Saikia began with illumination of an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg by Lila Kanta Sarma, president of the celebration committee.

During the day, children’s day was observed at the conference hall of the school. Khrem Prasad Dhakal, president of the SMC lit up an earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru. Prem Lal Dahal, former president and the village headman of the area spoke on the occasion as an appointed speaker. Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur graced the children’s day celebration as a distinguished guest who had handed over a cheque of Rupees twenty five thousand forwarded to president and the secretary of Sri Krishna Nrityanustan celebration committee as a part of the state government’s initiative to offer financial grant to the rash celebration committee. Local women performed nam prasanga. Uday Shankar Saikia, president of No 3 Sootea Gaon Panchayat lit up a ceremonial lamp at the brindawan (nidhi bon). Dipali Devi, ZPC member of No 1 Biswanath ZPC inaugurated the Sri Krishna Nrityanustan. Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal attended the programme as a chief guest. Addressing the session, MLA Ghatowal lauded the initiative undertaken by the Jharnapani LP school which comes under the jurisdiction of Biswanath education block.

