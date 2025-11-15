Children’s Day Celebrated at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles High School (ARHS), Lokra, celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, teachers, and Assam Rifles personnel for a joyful and memorable event on Friday. A total of 264 students, guided by 21 teachers and supported by 3 Assam Rifles personnel, took part in the celebrations, informed a press release. The programme featured cultural performances, fun activities, interactive sessions, and distribution of sweets.

Also Read: Children’s day celebrated with enthusiasm at 1st battalion, Sonapur