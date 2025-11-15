Assam News

Children’s Day Celebrated at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra

Assam Rifles High School (ARHS), Lokra, celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, teachers, and Assam Rifles personnel for a joyful and memorable event
JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles High School (ARHS), Lokra, celebrated Children’s Day 2025 with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, teachers, and Assam Rifles personnel for a joyful and memorable event on Friday. A total of 264 students, guided by 21 teachers and supported by 3 Assam Rifles personnel, took part in the celebrations, informed a press release. The programme featured cultural performances, fun activities, interactive sessions, and distribution of sweets.

