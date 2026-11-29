A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Tension and uncertainty have gripped Assam's Sribhumi district after reports emerged that a 22-year-old youth from Ratabari was allegedly apprehended over suspected links with the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The youth, identified as Saharul Islam alias Saju of Purba Tongibari village, reportedly went missing from home on November 22. His family later lodged a missing-person complaint at Ratabari police station. While reports differed on the circumstances of his detention, one account claimed he was held by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, while another stated that he was arrested during an NIA operation with an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition. A Gujarat police team has reportedly reached Ratabari and is collecting details from Saharul's family members.

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