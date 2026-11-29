OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The North East National Book Fair being organised jointly by the BTC authority and the North East Publishers and Booksellers' Guild is scheduled to be held at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar, from December 1. The book fair in Kokrajhar is to be held after a gap of six years and aimed at diverting the Mela culture of Kokrajhar town where open gambling is held without any restriction. As many as 60 stalls have been put up for the publishers and booksellers.

The 9-day NE National Book Fair will highlight book exhibitions, panel discussions, cultural programmes, poets' meet, children's day, women's day, and seminars and release of books. The winners of different competitions for women would be given Rs 20,000 along with memento, trophy, and citation.

BTC EM of Education and MLA Rabiram Narzary held a last review meeting at the venue on Saturday. He said that reputed publishers from New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities will be the part of the book fair and scholars from Hyderabad, Nagpur, and other parts of the country will come.

The EM also said that the Minister of Education, Assam, Dr Ranoj Pegu, will grace the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, while BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary will inaugurate the NE National Book Fair.

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