OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant initiative to preserve and promote Assam’s rich literary heritage, Sibsagar University released ‘Srijan Bitan,’ a compilation of the literary works of eminent litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Imran Shah on Monday. The book was formally unveiled at a solemn ceremony held at the JPCM Auditorium of the university by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahadev Patgiri.

Edited by Dr Utpal Dutta and Dr Rita Moni Bora, the publication brings together the literary contributions of Imran Shah, who had also served as a professor at the erstwhile Sibsagar College.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Professor Patgiri said that the publication reflected the university’s profound respect and admiration for the eminent litterateur. He observed that compiling and publishing Shah’s literary works in a single volume was a significant endeavour towards preserving and honouring his invaluable contribution to Assamese literature.