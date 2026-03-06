Commemorative book on Gauranga Dhar Baruah launched at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A commemorative book on Professor Gauranga Dhar Baruah, a distinguished scholar in LASER and Spectroscopy of international repute, was inaugurated at a solemn function held at the Physics Department of Dibrugarh University (DU) on Thursday. The book was published by Smritidhara Axam, an alumni association of DU.

The programme began with Dr. Prabin Gogoi, former Head of the Education Department, lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of Professor Baruah's portrait. The commemorative meeting was chaired by Dr. Umananda Dev Goswami, Head of the Physics Department.

Gunaram Nath, Secretary of Smritidhara Axam, welcomed the guests, explained the significance of the association's logo, and highlighted its programmes in felicitating the University's distinguished teachers, both past and present.

The book, titled "Professor Gauranga Dhar Baruah - A Legacy Woven in the Fabric of Time", was edited by Dr. Rajib Bordoloi, a former student of Professor Baruah and retired Principal of Women's College, Tinsukia. It was inaugurated by Professor Dr. Paramananda Mahanta, former Head of the Physics Department, DU. In his address, Dr. Mahanta praised Professor Baruah's inquisitiveness in scientific research and recalled his tenure as Chair of the Physics section at the Indian Science Congress in Hyderabad in 1997. He emphasized that the term "legacy" in the book's title reflects the positive contributions that present and future generations of the University will carry forward for posterity.

The meeting also featured addresses by editor Dr. Rajib Bordoloi and former professors Bhupen Saikia, Dr. Kunjalata Deori, among others. Many of Professor Baruah's former students, including Dipak Barman, president of Smritidhara Axam, shared their reflections on his manifold qualities as a teacher and research guide, acknowledging his role in elevating the University's academic stature.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University to hold 24th Convocation on March 12, 2026