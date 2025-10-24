Assam: SSB Barmara launched basic tailoring training for border women

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Under its ongoing Civic Action Programme (North-East Scheme) for the year 2025–26, the 64th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Barmara, inaugurated a monthlong Basic Tailoring and Vocational Training Programme at Chovankata Community Hall on Thursday.

The programme, led by Commandant Anuj Kumar and inaugurated by Deputy Commandant RB Singh, aims to empower women and young girls from the border villages of Uttar Kuchi, Belguri, Chovankata, Bijgaon, Nikashi, Modahichuba, Dihira, Digaldonga, and Subanari by providing them with essential tailoring and livelihood skills.

Organized with support from the voluntary organization MRSD, the training seeks to foster self-reliance, local employment opportunities, and women’s empowerment in remote border areas. Participants completing the course will receive certificates recognizing their achievement.

